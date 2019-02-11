Inquiry to be launched after blaze starts inside empty Hartlepool home

A join investigation is to be carried out by firefighters and police after a fire broke out inside an empty house.

Two crews of fire officers from Stranton Fire Station were called to Sheriff Street in Hartlepool at 10pm last night, after the blaze was spotted by someone in the street.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went into the property, which is not being lived in, and discovered the blaze has broken out inside an upstairs bedroom of the mid-terrace house.

They used a hose reel to put out the fire and the team then brought in a fan to clear the home of fumes.

The team spent around 40 minutes at the scene.

The cause of the incident is due to be investigated by Cleveland Fire Brigade and the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.