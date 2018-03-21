Inside story of Hartlepool boxers in hard-hitting new book

Two former Hartlepool boxers are feature in a new book its author hopes will be a big hit with fans.

Tales of Pugilism, by Middlesbrough author Jamie Boyle, features chapters dedicated to Richy Horsley and Alan Temple in their own words.

Alan Temple

They are among 20 key players from the boxing world whose lives Jamie provides a unique look into.

In the book he writes: “Some face’s you’ll already have heard of, some you won’t but all have a tale to tell regarding the most noble art of all.”

Jamie became hooked on boxing after watching Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn take on each other on TV when he was a young teenager in 1990 when boxers were household names.

He added: “Boxing can influence so many people’s lives and change it for the better. It doesn’t matter if you’re an elite champion or just a keep fitter, if you’re dedicated at whatever level you’re at, it becomes a way of life.

“When you watch two top fighters trying to outmanoeuvre, out think and outsmart it’s such a wonderful thing to watch.”

In his chapter Richy, 53, a former doorman, tells in his own words who inspired him to enter the ring, his success as an amateur and comebacks.

He says in the book: “Hartlepool town, where I’m from, has always been a little haven for boxing talent.

“Considering it’s a small town we’ve always had at least five boxing gyms in the place.”

Richy wrote his own autobiography Born to Fight which was published in 2005.

Of Alan Temple, Jamie describes him as the best amateur lightweight Britain had.

In a career over two decades and more than 100 fights Temple was the first Hartlepool boxer to win two ABA titles.

He turned professional signing with Frank Maloney and later returned to Hartlepool signing for Gus Robinson.

Alan says in the book: “Looking back on my boxing career I don’t have any regrets at all.”

He is still involved in the sport and trains some Gus Robinson gym fighters alongside Peter Cope.

He adds about Hartlepool’s boxing talent: “We’re not the best footballing town but we’re not bad in the auld art of pugilism.”

Tales of Pugilism is available now on Kindle on Amazon and comes out in hard copy on April 7.