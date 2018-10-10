International flavour to this year’s Hartlepool Beer Festival

This weekend’s Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival will have a truly international flavour.

Round tablers from all over Europe will visit the town as the Hartlepool branch hosts an annual international meeting of round tables from across Europe the same weekend.

Hartlepool Round Table Social Secretary Luke Anderson (left) and Chairman Paul Thompson as they hold pints of the Hartlepool Mail sponsored beer ahead of the 2018 Hartlepool Beer Festival.

The Mail is also raising a glass to this year’s festival by sponsoring one of around 50 craft and real ales on offer.

Hartlepool’s Borough Hall is due to be bouncing for the festival which takes place on Friday, October 12, and Saturday, October 13.

Delegates from all of the visiting round tables will be at the beer festival and organisers are urging people to buy tickets in advance so they do not miss out.

Paul Thompson, chairman of Hartlepool Round Table, said: “Hartlepool was the 102nd Round Table to be set up in the UK.

“There is a tradition that you link up with other tables of a similar number in countries close to you.

“We have linked up with countries in Europe including Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Holland and France and are hosting an international meeting in Hartlepool the same weekend as the beer festival.

“We also have Round Table members from all over the UK coming. It really is turning into something quite big and spectacular this year with lots of opportunities for people to support local good causes and learn more about the Round Table and what we do.”

There will be live entertainment from two top tribute bands to make the festivities go with a swing.

As well as beers, visitors will be able to wet their whistle on ciders, wine and bottled lager.

The Mail is sponsoring beer Trespass Porter produced by Pennine Brewery which is described as having a rich chocolate and sweet molasses taste with a roasted coffee and caramel nose.

Friday’s entertainment is headlined by The Bon Jovi Tribute Show and supported by local bands.

Saturday’s is headlined by Flash: A Tribute to Queen again supported by local bands.

Both headliners are returning to the festival after proving popular with visitors in previous years.

Paul added: “The Bon Jovi Tribute Show four years ago had people dancing on the tables and singing.”

Tickets are £12 in advance or £14 on the door. Saturday is close to being a sell out. They are available from One77 in York Road, Hartlepool, or www.hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk