Investigation after suspected arson at a home in Hartlepool’s Oxford Road

An investigation is underway after a home was damaged in a suspected arson in Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
10 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 12:10pm

Emergency services, including Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade, were called to Oxford Road at around 1.20pm on Sunday (February 26) following reports of a house fire.

Firefighters spent an hour battling the blaze, which destroyed the front door and the passage of the home.

Pictures taken at the scene on Monday (February 27) show the front window and the doors of the home boarded up.

The front door of the home was destroyed by the fire.
Cleveland Fire Brigade has said the cause of the fire is thought to have been “deliberate” and enquiries are ongoing.

No casualties have been reported and police have asked for witnesses to come forward.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called at 13.17 on 26/02/2023 to a house fire on Oxford Road in Hartlepool.

"Three fire engines in attendance from Billingham and Hartlepool. Front door and passage destroyed by fire. 30% smoke damage to remainder of property. One jet, two breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation used. No casualties involved.

Firefighters spent one hour battling the flames.

"We left the scene at 14.22. The cause is thought to have been deliberate. Police are aware and enquiries are ongoing.”

Cleveland Police added: “Police were informed of a fire at an address on Oxford Road, Hartlepool just before 1.20pm yesterday (Sunday 26th February).

“There were no reports of any injuries and Scene of Crime Officers were tasked to attend. The fire is currently being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing.

“We would appeal for anyone with information to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 037503.”

The fire is thought to have been deliberate.
