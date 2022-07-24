The incident happened at a home in Evergreen Close, on the Bishop Cuthbert estate, at around 11.10pm on Saturday, July 23.

The whole of the first floor and roof were destroyed and there was also lesser fire and water damage to the downstairs.

Luckily, nobody was seriously hurt with Cleveland Fire Brigade saying all the occupants of the house were out upon their arrival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene of the fire on Bishop Cuthbert, Hartlepool.

One person was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Four fire engines from Hartlepool, Billingham and Saltburn attended and the brigade spent more than three hours dealing with the incident.

They used four hose reel jets and breathing apparatus and the ambulance service also attended.

Fire crews led a dog to safety and the incident came to an end shortly before 2.30am.