Investigation launched after Hartlepool house blaze

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a Hartlepool house fire.

Firefighters from Hartlepool Stranton Community Fire Station were called to a terraced house on Furness Street in Hartlepool at around 8.35pm today.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to put out the fire before firefighters left the scene at 9pm.

A spokesman from the station said the property was empty and no one was injured.

The spokesman confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway.