Investigation underway into accident at Hartlepool power station

An investigation is under way after a worker was involved in an accident at Hartlepool power station.

A contract worker had to be rescued by firefighters after he became trapped in a “underground structure” at the nuclear site on Brenda Road on Tuesday.

The man was taken to hospital for checks but was quickly released and was back at work yesterday.

Fire crews from four stations were called out to the EDF Energy facility at 10.45am to release the man from the confined space.

Using line rescue equipment, the man was recovered before being handed over to the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

A spokesman for the NEAS said the man had been hit by scaffolding and he was taken to University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10.45am to a special service call at Hartlepool Power Station to assist with the extrication of a male who was trapped in an underground structure in a confined space.

“Crews from Hartlepool, Colby, Thornaby and Middlesbrough went to the scene.

“Line rescue equipment was used to extricate the male before he was handed over to the ambulance service.”

A full investigation is now under way.

An EDF Energy spokesperson said: “EDF Energy Hartlepool power station can confirm that an employee of one of our contract partners was taken to hospital after being injured while working on our site on, 16 April.

“Our goal is zero harm for everyone working on our site and we are already carrying out a full investigation into the cause of the accident to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The man was working for Altrad, a leading industrial services provider.

A spokesman for the company said: “An investigation is now under way. He was taken to hospital as a precaution but is back on site and working again.”