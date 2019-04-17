Investment helps Wynyard IT firm Razorblue head west

Wynyard IT solutions provider Razorblue is powering ahead.

The firm has secured a six-figure investment from NPIF – FW Capital Debt Finance, managed by FW Capital and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund (NPIF).

Razorblue specialises in managed IT and security services, super-fast connectivity, cloud and hosting and business software solutions across a broad range of industries.

It works with major retailers, manufacturers, professional services businesses and hotels.

It was launched in 2006 by chief executive Dan Kitchen from his family home when he was just 17.

Today, the company employs 80 staff in offices across the north of England and boasts several multi-million-pound contracts.

The investment comes as Razorblue, which offers clients 24/7 around-the-clock support, has expanded into the North West with the acquisition of J-Media IT Managed Services.

“This investment will support our growth plans following the acquisition of our new business in the North West,” said Dan.

“Our partnership with FW Capital will help us continue to move our strategy forward in the coming months, and we are very grateful to be working with a partner that understands our business.”

Keith Barnes, investment executive at FW Capital, said: “We are delighted to invest in such a dynamic company during this exciting time of expansion.”