Irish themed fundraiser in memory of Hartlepool car accident victim pays off for Alice House Hospice

The luck of the Irish was with Phil Holbrook when a new fundraiser in his late wife’s name on St Patrick’s Day made hundreds of pounds for Hartlepool’s hospice.

Phil came up with the idea for the Shindig and Shenanigans event as part of ongoing fundraising for Alice House Hospice under the Team Sally umbrella.

Sally Holbrook.

Team Sally was formed by Phil to honour his late wife Sally Holbrook who died aged 48 in a road accident just before Christmas in 2012 in which he also suffered devastating injuries.

Between 2014 and 2018 the team, comprising Phil and friends, have raised £25,000 for the hospice which was a cause very close to Sally’s heart.

The St Patrick’s Day fundraiser was held at One77 in York Road and raised just over £600.

It featured live band Skyran who performed for free, raffles, quiz, and a fun Rasta mechanical pig racing.

Band Skyran performed at the event in aid of Team Sally Holbrook.

Phil, a retired council worker, said: “One77 are offering free use of their premises until the end of March for Sunday night gigs and I was thinking about raising money for the hospice.

“Then I discovered St Patrick’s Day fell on a Sunday it just seemed to fall into place.

“It was a good way to raise money in an amusing and jolly way.

“It takes a lot of money to fund the hospice. We do our bit but it is still only a drop in the ocean.

Greg Hildreth (left) from Alice House Hospice with Phil Holbrook at the St Patrick's Day event.

“They are always in need of funds and if we can help towards it all the better.”

KP Snacks in Billingham provided nibbles free of charge.

Greg Hildreth, who works at Alice House Hospice, drew the raffle.

He said: “Phil and Team Sally are such a huge support to the services we provide to patients and their families.

“Phil and Sally were historically supporters of local hospice care and it is wonderful that Phil has continued this in Sally’s name and as a tribute to her.

“The St Patrick’s Day event was a great night and lovely to meet so many great and generous people.”

Team Sally will once again be entering a team of runners in this year’s Great North Run for the hospice as they have done for the last five years.