“It’s not a job for everyone”: Brother and sister join dad at Hartlepool’s Victoria House funeral service

A Hartlepool funeral home is keeping it in the family with the appointment of two young staff members.

Among the growing team at Victoria House Funeral Service is co-owner Andrew Evans’ children; son Ryan, 22, and 21-year-old daughter Leanne.

Ryan is a trainee funeral director and arranges and conducts funerals for bereaved families.

He is believed to be one of the youngest funeral directors in the area.

And Leanne is training to become an embalmer after spending time at the funeral home on Victoria Road during college holidays.

Andrew, 49, who launched Victoria House with Carl Mean and Apolena Wilson, said: “It is strange to have my son and daughter work with me and the team, but I am proud to see them come through and do such a great job and show the passion and skill that I had when I was their age.

“It is a not a job that suits everyone, there are special qualities and skills required to look after the needs of bereaved families.

“We hope to show that funeral directors are not old and grey, we do have young people who look to join the profession.”

Ryan said: “It’s an honour and privilege to look after families in their hour of need.”

Leanne said she gets satisfaction from helping to provide families with the peace of mind that their loved ones are looked after in a respectful manner.

She said: “I was impressed by the dignity and respect that Victoria House gives to families and it was embalming that really interested me.”

They hope to begin courses for their relevant qualifications in the next year or so.