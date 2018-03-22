It’s our very own nostalgic Hartlepool Easter bonnet parade!

They’re in their Easter bonnets with all the frills, and what a picture they are.

Look at these colourful photographs taken by our Hartlepool Mail photographers in 2013. Do they bring back memories?

Children from the Throston Playgroup showing off their Easter Bonnets.

One shows children and staff from Seaton Nursery with a fine array of headwear.

Another, from Throston Playgroup, shows children with a blaze of yellow hats and bunny ears.

The third is from St Bega’s School and features the winners of the Easter bonnet competition. Recognise anyone you know?

And finally, look at the fab four from Scallywags nursery complete with their prizes from their own Easter bonnet contest.

Scallywags Nursery Easter bonnet winners with their certificates and Easter Egg (left to right) Ava Alton, Joseph Carr, Joshua Hugil and Connor Bolton.

