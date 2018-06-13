IT specialist razorblue looks to move to bigger Wynyard offices as growth continues

Business IT solutions provider razorblue is on the move.

The firm is looking to relocate from its current site in Wynyard into larger premises as it continues to grow,.

Launched in 2006 by Managing Director Dan Kitchen, the firm also has offices in Catterick, Leeds and London, and specialises in managed IT and security services, super-fast connectivity, cloud and hosting and business software solutions for businesses across a broad range of industries.

“We have made significant investment in recent years in providing a true 24/7 service to clients, as well as building our own national network and cloud platform – all services which would complement the acquisition of an existing business who is perhaps struggling to meet the demands of today’s clients –or does not have these in-house capabilities,” said Dan.

“Our business software team are also able to deliver complex ERP and bespoke solutions to our clients which supports our unique proposition as a total business technology partner”.

From 2006, the business has grown at around 30% year-on-year, and seen staff number double.

Client satisfaction has been paramount to the firm’s success, with a Net Promoter Score of +65 or higher proof.

With clients located across the UK, razorblue is looking to acquire businesses in the IT Managed Services Sector, as well as those that provide telecoms and internet connectivity services nationally, to boost growth.