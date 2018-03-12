Jamie Carragher sorry for spitting incident after Man United v Liverpool game - but should he be sacked?

Jamie Carragher has said he will "apologise again properly" over a spitting incident at the weekend.

The former Liverpool defender arrived in London to meet with his bosses at Sky Sports after he appeared to spit at a 14-year-old girl.

In a video of the incident, the teenage girl's father repeatedly mentioned the score in the match between Manchester United and Liverpool this weekend, and Carragher is heard to say, "Alright", before appearing to spit at the car alongside his.

He said today as he arrived at Euston station in London from Liverpool: "I'll speak to the family again. I'm sorry. I'll apologise again today properly."

Asked if he had seen the girl in the car, he replied: "I didn't to be honest, she was leant back. I wish she wasn't involved. I hate that she was involved more than anything."

Carragher was today suspended from his duties as a Sky Sports pundit after spitting at the girl, the broadcaster announced.

The former Liverpool defender described the incident as "a moment of madness" in an interview on Sky News.

Carragher said: "It was almost an out of body thing, but you can't ever behave like that, it's unacceptable.

"A moment of madness for four or five seconds. No matter what the circumstances you can't ever behave like that.

"My biggest regret is for the 14-year-old girl to be caught in the middle of it. That devastates me more than anything.

"I've got a daughter exactly the same age, and I can't say how I'd react if someone did that to her."