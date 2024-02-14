J&B Recycling Support Local Communities with Wind Farm Revenue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

J&B Recycling, part of the Urbaser group, has announced its first annual donation to the charity Feeding Families. This contribution is sourced from the revenue generated by recycling materials from the construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which is poised to be the world's largest offshore wind farm upon completion in 2026.

In 2023, J&B Recycling secured a 3-year contract with GE Renewable Energy for sustainable waste management at the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which is being constructed off the North East coast. This collaboration underscores a shared interest in environmental responsibility while also having a direct impact on the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the terms of the agreement with GE Renewable Energy, J&B Recycling committed to donating revenue from recycled materials to a local charity. The chosen beneficiary, Feeding Families, operates in the North East to combat food poverty. Given the current economic situation, this support is particularly relevant and needed in the region where J&B Recycling operates.

Ingrid Brough-Williams, Marketing Manager at J&B Recycling, recently visited Feeding Families' new facility in Sedgefield, meeting with Sarah McPhie, Head of Engagement. This visit provided an opportunity to understand the charity's operations better and to communicate the donation news.

Ingrid said: "I was really impressed by the facility. Meeting some of the volunteers who help pack emergency food supplies was inspiring. These supplies are essential for various agencies across the North East, including schools and social services. The scale of their operation is substantial; they need to distribute over 3,000 boxes monthly to those in need. It's a challenging task, especially as they cannot always rely on food donations and often have to purchase supplies. Hearing the stories of individuals and families in our area facing severe hardship was eye-opening and underscores the importance of our contribution."

Responding to this, Sarah McPhie from Feeding Families added: "We are incredibly grateful for the support from J&B Recycling and Dogger Bank Wind Farm. This partnership is not just about the financial contribution; it's a lifeline for many families. It's heartening to see local companies stepping up to make a real difference in the community. Their support enables us to continue our work, reaching more families in need during these challenging times."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once completed, the Dogger Bank Wind Farm will be a significant renewable energy source, capable of powering 6 million British homes. This project represents a step forward in the UK’s renewable energy initiatives. It is being developed by SSE Renewables, Equinor and Vårgrønn.

GE Renewable Energy, known for their commitment to environmental responsibility, prioritises both ecological care and community engagement. In their management of the Dogger Bank project, they selected J&B Recycling, a local waste services provider, to reduce the environmental footprint of the project. The proximity of J&B Recycling’s facility, just 3.3 miles from the site, makes it a strategic choice for diminishing transportation-related carbon emissions. Additionally, the contract with J&B Recycling incorporates a zero waste to landfill policy, adhering to contemporary environmental practices. This strategy reflects a pragmatic approach towards minimising environmental impact and underscores GE Renewable Energy's dedication to sustainable operations.