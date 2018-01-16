Jeff Stelling 'positive' after meeting with potential Pools investor

TV presenter Jeff Stelling has described a meeting with a potential investor in Hartlepool United as positive.

Jeff, who is the club's honorary president, along with members of the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust, met with the unnamed businessman on Monday night as part of efforts to save the club from going into administration due to financial problems.

Jeff told the Mail: "It was a very positive meeting. They are very keen to get involved with the football club on a relatively long term basis.

"I had never met the guy before but he was approachable, believable, clearly wealthy and passionate about football. There is the prospect of someone on the horizon."

But he said financial input from fans on a long term basis would also be needed in addition to the current crowdfunding fan appeal which now stands at just under £50,000.

Jeff added: "The trust would be expected to make a contribution and depending on how significant that contribution would be there would be one seat or more on the board.

"It would then have a say on the running of the club from there on."

Jeff, known to millions for fronting Sky Sports' weekly Soccer Saturday show, has said he would be willing to put some of his own money in at that stage.

He is also appealing for the various sets of supporters including the trust and fans behind the Save Pools Day drive to work together.

"We need to make sure that we are fighting as one unified body to raise money to save the club in the short term," he said.

"It's called Hartlepool United and this needs to be the time when all supporters are united.

"You can't have everyone singing from a different hymn sheet."

It is understood the club needs to find £200,000 by January 25 to pay bills and wages and prevent administrators being brought in.

The club announced in December it was looking for a new buyer or investors to come forward.

A meeting organised by fans behind the Save Pools Day initiative takes place tonight (January 16) at the South Durham Steelworks Club, in Westbourne Road, Hartlepool, starting at 7.30pm.

Hartlepool United say Victoria Park is heading towards a sell-out for Saturday's game with almost 5,500 tickets sold so far.

To donate to the Just Giving fund visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savehartlepoolunitedfootballclub

