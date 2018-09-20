Join Hartlepool Sea Cadets as they celebrate 80 years of inspiring young people

Hartlepool Sea Cadets is inviting the community to join a fun-filled open day to celebrate its 80th anniversary this weekend.

The Sea Cadets has been inspiring and helping the town’s young people to develop self confidence, discipline and give them a headstart in life since being formed in 1938.

Members of Hartlepool Sea Cadets with Mayor Councillor Allan Barclay in the council chamber.

To mark the milestone, a packed programme of on and off-water activities will be held at the cadets’ Middleton Road headquarters on Saturday.

It includes power boat rides, boating, weapons and rigging displays, plus a climbing wall, gladiator challenge, bungee run and rowing machine challenges.

The open day will also serve as an way to raise important funds and recruitment opportunities for cadets and staff, as well as for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.

A Hartlepool Sea Cadets spokesman said: “We’re hosting an open day to celebrate the 80th birthday of Hartlepool Sea Cadets.

“Come along to see live activity demonstrations by cadets and take a ride around Hartlepool Marina on one of our power boats.”

Visitors will also get to explore the history of the unit in a display of old photographs and equipment.

And there will be a number of stalls, plenty of refreshments and a raffle taking place.

The sea cadets receives some funding from the Royal Navy, but it has to raise the majority itself.

It says it acts as a hub for the sharing of skills and training, and provides a place where young people can boost their self-esteem, get qualifications and life skills, while having fun at the same time.

“Based on the customs and traditions of the Royal Navy Hartlepool Sea Cadets (HSC) aims to give the young people of Hartlepool and the surrounding areas the best possible head start in life through nautical adventure and fun,” said the spokesman.

“HSC programme develops self-confidence, discipline and teamwork, all valuable life skills which can lead to accredited qualifications.

“Run entirely by volunteers the activities are provided at an affordable cost to young people from low income families.

“Activities are run throughout the year, giving young people between 10 and 18 years old, a new perspective by broadening horizons and creating possibilities.

“Young people get to see the world with a confidence gained through the challenge of nautical adventure and the Royal Navy ethos.”

The open day at Middleton House runs from 10am to 4pm and everyone is welcome.

Hartlepool Sea Cadets is open Monday and Thursday evenings from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.