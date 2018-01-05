Join the Mayor of Hartlepool for Burns Night celebration for charity

The Mayor and Mayoress of Hartlepool will be celebrating the life of Scotland’s favourite son in style this month.

Guests are invited to join Coun Paul Beck and Mayoress Mary Beck on Thursday, January 18, at The Rift House Community Building, Masefield Road, for a three-course traditional Scottish meal to mark Burns Night.

This celebration has long-stood as a key date in the Hartlepool calendar and we intend to make this one extra special, with haggis being piped in and entertainment lined up. Coun Paul Beck

Attendees will also be able to enjoy a drink upon arrival, as well as the chance to win prizes at a tombola and raffle, with money raised from the event going to the Mayor’s two chosen causes - Macmillan Cancer Support and The Rifty Youth Project.

“People’s support will be greatly appreciated, as all funds raised from the dinner will be donated towards aiding the invaluable work of Macmillan Cancer Support, as well as local community group The Rifty Youth Project, which provides a safe space for young people to socialise and learn new skills.

“Everyone is encouraged to attend the dinner whether people are on their own, in a small group or larger party.”

Tickets are priced at £20 and can be obtained by contacting Registration and Members’ Services on 01429 523702/523704 or by emailing: memsec@hartlepool.gov.uk

Guests are asked to arrive at 6.15pm for dinner at 7pm.

A pay bar will also be available.