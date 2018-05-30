Jordan is sitting pretty with launch of new Hartlepool salon

The future is looking good for Jordan White.

The 24-year-old has gone it alone with the opening of The Lounge Hair and Beauty,in Victoria Road, Hartlepool.

Jordan may only be in her mid-20s but she already has extensive experience in the industry.

“This is my first business but I have about nine years’ experience in hairdressing,” she said.

“I have been doing it ever since I left school – I started off in the industry through an apprenticeship and I have worked my way up from there to become a manager.

“I have been running a salon for the last three years and now I have decided to set up on my own.”

Originally from the Isle of Wight, Jordan moved to Hartlepool with partner Steven Wheatley.

“I have been here for about five-and-a-half years now,” she said.

She is thrilled to be her own boss: “It feels amazing,” she said.

“It is just so exciting.”

The Lounge is not just a hairdresser’s however.

“We have got another hairdresser, Emma Cass, but we have got a make-up artist and a beautician as well, “ said Jordan.

She is not daunted by the prospect of running her own business.

“In my previous jobs, I have been responsible for employing people, so it all just comes easily to me,” she said.

“I want to open more salons in the future – in 10 years’ time I’d like at least two or three.