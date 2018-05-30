Jordan is sitting pretty with launch of new Hartlepool salon

The Lounge Hair and Beauty. Owner Jordan White, front, with beautician Becca Railton (L) and hairdresser Emma Cass (R)
The future is looking good for Jordan White.

The 24-year-old has gone it alone with the opening of The Lounge Hair and Beauty,in Victoria Road, Hartlepool.

Jordan may only be in her mid-20s but she already has extensive experience in the industry.

“This is my first business but I have about nine years’ experience in hairdressing,” she said.

“I have been doing it ever since I left school – I started off in the industry through an apprenticeship and I have worked my way up from there to become a manager.

“I have been running a salon for the last three years and now I have decided to set up on my own.”

Originally from the Isle of Wight, Jordan moved to Hartlepool with partner Steven Wheatley.

“I have been here for about five-and-a-half years now,” she said.

She is thrilled to be her own boss: “It feels amazing,” she said.

“It is just so exciting.”

The Lounge is not just a hairdresser’s however.

“We have got another hairdresser, Emma Cass, but we have got a make-up artist and a beautician as well, “ said Jordan.

She is not daunted by the prospect of running her own business.

“In my previous jobs, I have been responsible for employing people, so it all just comes easily to me,” she said.

“I want to open more salons in the future – in 10 years’ time I’d like at least two or three.