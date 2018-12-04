Karate students pack a punch to bring Wadokai European Karate medals back to Hartlepool

Karate club students from Hartlepool packed such a punch they won a clutch of medals at a Europe-wide competition.

Six students from Hartlepool Wadokai Karate Club recently became Wadokai European Karate medallists.

Harvey Kerridge

Joe Flounders, Joe Hind, Harvey Kerridge, Mollie Cooper, Ekam Takhar, Josh Bearby and seniors, Kate McCaffery and Amy Jorgeson recently had a very successful trip to enter the Federation European Wadokai Karate Championship at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

The team of eight formed part of a massive Wadokai England squad who had to battle against some of the very best athletes from across Europe to secure 10 medals between them. They were:

* Hartlepool Sixth Form College student Harvey Kerridge, 16, started off the winning streak with a GOLD medal in Kata (a series of pre-arranged moves) and a BRONZE medal in Kumite (fighting).

* English Martyrs School pupil, Joe Flounders, 14, won a GOLD medal in Kumite (fighting) and a BRONZE medal in Team Kumite.

Joe Flounders

* High Tunstall College of Science pupil Mollie Cooper, 15, won a BRONZE medal in Kata, narrowly missing out on the final.

* Hartlepool College of Further Education student Joe Hind, 16, won a GOLD medal in Team Kata (with two England team mates) and a SILVER medal in Kumite.

Kate McCaffery, a 24-year-old English teacher at Trinity Catholic College in Middlesbrough, who is also one of the club instructors, won a GOLD medal in Kata after beating several England team mates in the process.

* Club instructor Amy Jorgeson, 35, a Police Community Support Officer for Durham Constabulary, won a SILVER medal in Kumite and a BRONZE medal in Kata.

Mollie Cooper.

* And Dyke House School pupil Ekam Takhar, 13, and 14-year-old Josh Bearby, a High Tunstall College of Science pupil, gained some valuable experience in their first outing at this level but didn’t medal this time around.

Head coach Amy Jorgeson said: "The club put in a very strong performance and would have placed 5th in the official results table if Hartlepool was an independent state!"

Amy would also like to thank the Gus Robinson Foundation for the financial support, which helped make the trip possible.

All students train at Hartlepool Wadokai Karate Club, a full-time non-profit Karate club based in Whitby Street South, Hartlepool.

Back row, from left: Joe Hind, Harvey Kerridge, Ekam Takhar, Josh Bearby, Joe Flounders, Front row, from left: Kate McCaffery, Amy Jorgeson, Mollie Cooper.

Amy Jorgeson