Kayaker rescued after dropping paddle while getting ready to fish off Hartlepool coast

A kayaker who lost his paddle whilst fishing had to be assisted by the RNLI.

The Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat and its volunteer crew went to the aid of the man after the unlucky angler lost his paddle whilst adjusting his anchor.

It happened as he prepared to fish approximately 100 metres from the Steetley pier.

The Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 12.37pm and launched at 12.50pm after the call was made to HM Coastguard, with its Hartlepool team altered to the incident.

The inshore lifeboat and volunteer crew were alongside the casualty a few minutes later and brought the kayaker and his kayak back to the Ferry Road lifeboat station, where the person involved made arrangements to recover his property.

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer helm Mark Barker said 'The kayaker was very unlucky to lose his paddle but made the right decision by contacting the Coastguard and bringing the issue to a safe conclusion."

The inshore lifeboat was refuelled and made ready for service by 1.40pm.