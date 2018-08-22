Kind American Hartlepool United fans donate season tickets for young supporters

Long-distance Hartlepool United fans have ensured that young supporters can watch the games they themselves cannot see.

The USA Pools group has again donated two season tickets for under-privileged youngsters in the town to share during the 2018-19 campaign at The Super 6 Stadium.

The tickets will be distributed on a match-by-match basis by Hartlepool Borough Council's Virtual School for vulnerable learners.

USA Pools was formed in New York four years ago with up to a dozen fans meeting on match days at a Big Apple restaurant to listen to online club commentaries.

Founder member Pat Finley, who has no connections with the town, was inspired to follow Pools after spotting their crest.

This is the third time that the group has donated season tickets and Pat said: “The USA Pools are thrilled to continue our partnership with Hartlepool United FC in providing two tickets to every home game to youngsters from the Virtual School.

“We’ve been working with Hartlepool United on this for the past few years now and nothing makes us happier than being able to provide access to Pools for these local children.”

The Virtual School aims to promote inclusion and improve the life chances of Hartlepool’s vulnerable learners by working closely with schools, children, young people and their families.

Pools have backed its work by hosting a series of events such as a Christmas party thrown for delighted children by fthen boss Craig Harrison and his wife Danielle last year.

Lucy Cumming, who oversees the Virtual School, said: "We are delighted that Hartlepool United and USA Pools have provided tickets which we can use as a reward for behaviour, attendance and achievement.

"We are fortunate enough to be given them in previous years too which was extremely beneficial for our students, it provided them with a motive to strive towards excellence and improve their attitude to learning and attendance as they were getting a great experience from it."

Further information about USA Pool is available on Twitter at @USAPools