Kind schoolgirl Violet’s special gift for sick children

Kind youngster Violet Richardson will return to school after the holidays with a totally new look after having her hair cut for a worthy cause.

Eight-year-old Violet decided to get her hair cut for the first time so that it can be used to make wigs for children battling cancer who have lost their own hair.

Violet Richardson aged 8 has her hair cut for Little Princess Trust

She had the big chop at Bellissimo hairdressers in Park Road, Hartlepool, when Fai Clark cut off 12 inches of Violet’s long locks.

Proud mum Helen Richardson, 37, said: “She has always had long hair. I have never really got it cut, only trimmed.

“It was Violet’s decision. She found out she could donate her hair for wigs.

“I was a bit shocked but when she kept on mentioning it I realised it was something she really wanted to do.

“I looked into it and found out about the Little Princess Trust.

“They don’t just provide wigs for little girls, it is for all children.

“I’m very proud of her for wanting to do it and to help other children.

“It is a very worthy cause.”

Violet’s hair was so long, stretching right the way down her back, that she had to stand up for Fai, who did the cut for free, to get to work with her scissors.

And she was delighted with the result.

Helen added: “She was fine when she was having it done and really enjoyed it.

“She loves it. She hasn’t stopped smiling since.

“I don’t think she wants to grow it any longer.”

Violet, who goes to Sacred Heart Primary School, in Hartlepool, put her hair into a bag and quickly posted it to the Little Princess Trust.

It will be used to make real hair wigs for children and young adults who have lost their own hair because of treatment for cancer.

The charity says: “We work with specialist suppliers and experienced hairdressers who offer wigs tailored to the individual child’s needs to give the most realistic look and feel, as close as possible to their original hair.

“We strive to put parents/carers in contact with suppliers as local as possible.”

It can take between seven and 10 individual donations to make a single wig.

Violet is in good company as the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has also given her hair to the charity.