The kitchen of a Hartlepool home was damaged by fire this morning.

Two crews from Stranton fire station were called to Everett Street in the town shortly at 10.36am.

The kitchen suffered minor damage and there was light smoke damage to the rest of the house.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hoses to tackle the blaze before clearing the smoke with positive pressure ventilation equipment.

The incident was concluded shortly by 11.14am.