Labour's call for second EU Referendum 'no radical change' from what was set out says Hartlepool MP

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill says that calls from Labour for a second referendum on whether or not Britain should leave the EU is not a "radical change" in what was originally set out by the party.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would put forward or support an amendment in favour of a public vote to stop Theresa May's deal being "forced on the country" if his Brexit demands are not met.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Pic by PA.

Labour said it will seek to enshrine its five requirements in law by tabling an amendment to the Government's Brexit motion which is set to be debated in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The demands include a permanent and comprehensive customs union with the EU and close alignment with the single market, as well as a dynamic alignment on rights and protections and commitments on participation in EU agencies and funding programmes.

If the plan is rejected, Labour will then support a second referendum.

Today Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to give MPs a vote on extending Brexit negotiations or withdrawing from the EU without a deal if her plan is rejected next month.

In a dramatic statement to the Commons, Mrs May confirmed that she will put her Withdrawal Agreement - including whatever additional assurances she has secured from Brussels - to a "meaningful vote" by March 12.

If that fails, MPs will be offered two separate votes the following day - one on a no-deal Brexit, and the other on requesting an extension to the two-year Article 50 negotiation process to delay EU withdrawal beyond March 29.

Speaking to the Mail, town MP Mr Hill has argued that the declaration from Mr Corbyn is nothing new.

"This is a natural progression from the Labour Party conference decision earlier this year which put the option of a People's Vote remaining on the table after all other measures had failed," he said.

"We have been consistent about that and it's nothing new in respect of Labour Party position.

"Some people who read the headlines of the national press will scream out that this is a change of position from within the Labour leadership and some will interpret their views on Labour's policy accordingly.

"Hartlepool was the highest in the region to vote to leave and this has not changed my position as their MP.

"Clearly, I want to reflect the majority opinion of my constituents and continue to do so.

"I see this not as a change in position, but as a natural consequence of the Prime Minister driving down the clock and delaying votes, pushing us towards a hard Brexit which I've always maintained as MP is not a good position to be in for the people of the town, its economy and businesses.

"I would prefer not to be in a situation where we have No Deal but on the subject of a People's Vote, very clearly I don't see this as a radical change in what was set out originally.

"I accept that some people and remain MPs might interpret it that way, but not from a Hartlepool perspective."