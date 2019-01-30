Lanes blocked after lorry jack-knifes on A1 road

Motorists are facing delays after a lorry jack-knifed on the busy A1 road this morning.

It happened on the southbound side of the road at junction 53 at Scotch Corner.

Both lanes of the off slip road are blocked by the HGV and a trailer has overturned.

It is likely to be shut for some time and diversions are in place.

North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group tweeted: "Both lanes of the southbound off slip of #A1(M) at #J53 #ScotchCorner are completely blocked due to a HGV that has jack knifed & the trailer has overturned.

"Due to the complex recovery required it’s likely to be shut for some time.

"Diversion via J52 & return to exit Northbound."