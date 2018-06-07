'Large damage' caused after three Hartlepool properties burgled on same night

An appeal has been launched after three properties on a road in Hartlepool were burgled on the same night.

Police say the burglaries took place on Victoria Road overnight between Thursday, May 24 and Friday, May 25.

Cleveland Policy say a large amount of damage was caused to the buildings after a large number of tiles were stolen from roofs.

A spokesman for the force said: "A large quantity of lead tiles and roof tiles were stolen from the premises.

"As a result of the burglaries, a large amount of damage has been caused to the buildings which will be costly for the owners to repair."

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who saw people acting suspiciously at the time of the burglaries, to get in touch.

They are asked to contact PC Heather Coates on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 095910.