Last chance looming to make Christmas special for needy kids

The Hartlepool Mail Gift Appeal needs your help to bring a little Christmas magic to those less well off.

And this weekend is the last chance to donate a gift to our appeal, which closes on Monday, December 17.

Lynne Basnett, of Mind, with Jane Plant, of MKM Building Supplies

We know how difficult times are for many families but every gift, no matter how small will make a big difference to someone, who may otherwise receive nothing on Christmas morning.

The appeal is run in partnership with MKM Building Supplies.

The branch on Burn Road has been the collection point for the last couple of years, and staff at the are hoping that this year they will be able to help even more people.

Mick Sumpter, branch director said: “We need your help. Christmas is just around the corner this year, we want to make it our best ever.

“We have set ourselves a target of collecting over 700 gifts. However, we can’t do this without your help.

“It’s hard to believe that within our town we have so many children who potentially won’t be opening a present on Christmas Day, that’s a fact.

“So please, please help us get to that magical figure. “

Some of the charities who benefited from your donations last year were: St Aidens, Stranton School, West View Project, West View School, Belle Vue Project, Bevan House,Families First,Harbour Support Services, Hartlepool Carers,HBC Community Development and Intergration, MIND and NEST.

Gifts can be dropped off to MKM Building Supplies during opening times. Please provide your donation, which must be new, unwrapped.