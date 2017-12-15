Last chance to donate a present to Hartlepool Mail’s Give A Little Gift Appeal

There is still time to back the Hartlepool Mail’s annual Give a Little Gift appeal to help make Christmas a special time for families in need.

The Mail has again teamed up with MKM Building Supplies in the town to give Santa a little helping hand.

And so far we have been overwhemed by the number of donations including more than £500 in cash, which has been used to buy more presents,

Bosses at the firm, which has generously committed to once again being a drop-off point for donations, are hoping for another bumper haul of presents.

Mick Sumpter, branch manager at the Burn Road store, said: “The appeal is going well, We have had around 60 gifts donated so far and we have been out to buy more with the money that has been donated to the appeal.

“It is heartbreaking that for so many families the run-up to the big day is one of worry and that without the help of the gift appeal many children will receive nothing on Christmas Day.

“They desperately need our support.”

This weekend is the last chance to donate to the appeal and with your help we are hoping to make Christmas just a little bit more special for as many children as we can.

Each and every gift is precious with small items such as cuddly toys and selection boxes as welcome as bigger items. All the gifts are given to Hartlepool organisations, which pass them on to those most in need in our community.

Gifts can be donated to MKM Building Supplies from 7.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday or 7.30am to noon on Saturdays. Gifts should be new and unwrapped when handed over.