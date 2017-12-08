Lasting tribute to battling Bradley Lowery unveiled at his former school

A commemorative plaque has been unveiled at Bradley Lowery's former school.

The brave youngster who was a pupil at Blackhall Primary School, tragically lost his battle with cancer neuroblastoma aged just six in July.

Gemma Lowery unveils plaque in memory of her son Bradley.

Today, the whole school came together to remember the youngster with a special assembly which saw his former classmates perform alongside Hartlepool sister duo LIV'n'G.

The girls performed their Bradley Lowery tribute song 'Smile' along with pupils before handing over a cheque worth more than £12,000 to Bradley's family.

The money raised through the sales of the song, will go to the Bradley Lowery Foundation, set up in the Blackhall youngster's name, to help other poorly children.

Bradley's mum, Gemma Lowery, was there to unveil the plaque to the school along with John Steel, who came up with the idea.

The plaque said: "Smile, in loving memory of Bradley Lowery, our little superhero, forever in our hearts," along with the dates of his birth and death.

Gemma said: "It is an honour and a privilege to be here today.

"The fact that the school continue to remember Bradley and support the foundation is lovely.

"It is a brilliant school."

Blackhall Primary School pupils Harley-Jay and Lasey with Olivia Crawford and Georgia Fletcher from LIV'n'G, who have raised 12,203 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Blackhall Primary School's head teacher Joanna Clark said the school were pleased to be able to have a lasting tribute to their former pupil.

She said: "Today has been incredibly special and I am so pleased that Bradley's mum has been able to join us.

"Gemma was able to sit in our assembly and hear all those special memories the children had of Bradley's time at Blackhall Primary.

"I know that although it is sad moment for her and she did shed a tear or two, that she was just so touched to see that the children did remember so much about her son and how happy he was at the school.

LIV'n'G perform at Blackhall Primary School.

"Bradley was a lovely fun character.

"We just feel that as we are approaching the first Christmas now, the first Christmas for Bradley's family and the first one for his classmates and his cousins as well - who are also at this school - we want them to remember that we haven't forgotten him, that we will always remember him.

"So the plaque is a way of having that lasting memory there in school that the children can go to.

"We called him our superhero so we had that on there and it is in the place where Bradley used to play.

"I am so proud of the children, Bradley's classmates are only in year two, and are six-years-old, so when they stood on the stage with LIV'n'G behind them, it brought a tear to my eye."

But the school said that the plaque is just the first stage of their lasting tribute to Bradley, as they also plan to create a pirate ship wreck play area which will be opened out the the community to use.

The school is also planning to create a multi-use football area to recognise Bradley's love of football.

Speaking after their performance, Georgia Fletcher from LIV'n'G said it had been an emotional day.

She said: "It was nice to sing with the children again and to make memories for the family.

"It was great to donate the money to the foundation and we hope to continue to still make money to donate."

John Steel, 32, from Seaham, who works for Sunderland-based insurance company BGL Group, said he came up with the idea for the plaque.

He said: "When Bradley passed away we saw how much the community came together and I thought that he deserved to be remembered in a special way.

"So I approached Mrs Clark at the school with the idea for the plaque and they thought it was a lovely idea so we contacted Bradley's mum Gemma for her blessing to go ahead with it."

Presenting the plaque he added: "Bradley wasn't an ordinary boy he was a very special boy.

"He was very brave, very caring, very loving and never stopped smiling.

"He achieved so much in a short time and raised awareness of children's cancer and his illness.

"He was and will always be our superhero and with the help of this plaque we will be able to keep his legacy going for many years."



