Late night incident leads to disruption on A19

An incident caused disruption for drivers using both sides of the A19 overnight.

Northumbria Police said officers were sent to the route shortly before 11.30pm between the A1018 at Seaton, on the outskirts of Seaham, and the A690 Durham Road due to the incident.

The force said traffic on both northbound and southbound carriageway was affected, with a temporary closure put in place from the A690 heading south to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.

Drivers were told to avoid the area.

Shortly before 12.40am, it said the road was fully open again, but warned road conditions were very poor with areas of standing water.

Drivers using the stretch of the southbound carriageway between the A185 at the Tyne Tunnel to the A184 at Testo's Roundabout also faced diversions between 8pm and 6am while resurfacing work is carried out.

Earlier today, the A181 was closed in both directions at Wingate after a tree fell in the road.

It has since been cleared and the route is open.