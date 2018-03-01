Latest weather outlook for the North East

The severe weather is expected to continue battering the North East for the remainder of the week, bringing further snow showers and strong winds to the region.

The Met Office has predicted that the stormy weather brought on by a combination of the 'beast from the east' and 'Storm Emma' will continue on Friday and over the weekend.

There have been extreme conditions on the roads across the region.

Friday will see scattered blustery snow showers continuing to arrive on a strong easterly wind, with further accumulations expected and some drifting, although this should improve as winds ease later. The maximum temperature will be 0C.

The outlook for Saturday to Monday remains similarly cold with sunny spells and further snow showers, however winds will gradually ease, with temperatures also very gradually rising to highs of 4C.

Despite this, widespread frosts and icy stretches remain likely.

Yellow and Amber warnings for snow remain in place for the region and across the UK for Friday and into the weekend.