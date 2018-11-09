Law firm gives support to the Mail’s Best of Hartlepool Awards

An award-winning law firm is getting set to recognise outstanding people making a difference in their community at this year’s Best of Harlepool Awards.

Tilly Bailey & Irvine Law Firm, have offered legal advice to clients for more than 175 years, having been firmly rooted in Hartlepool since 1842.

The firm has several offices across the North East and deals with a wide variety of legal matters including probate, family, commercial, personal injury, and conveyancing on a daily basis from its head office in the town.

With the awards showcasing the personal stories within the local community, Tilly Bailey & Irvine’s managing partner Carolyn Tilly said it made perfect sense for the Hartlepool solicitors to support the annual awards and play its part in celebrating the success.

The firm is lending its support to the Child of Achievement Award.

She said: “Tilly Bailey & Irvine is proud to be sponsoring the Best of Hartlepool Awards this year.

“Our firm has made it a priority to help our local community, so to be part of an event that gives something back to our local heroes that deserve recognition is something very close to our hearts.

“The North East and in particular, Hartlepool, is a special place filled with so many fantastic individuals.

“As a firm that deals with personal stories on a daily basis, it will be wonderful to hear more inspirational stories about our region.”

This year the Best of Hartlepool Awards have been sponsored by Stagecoach North East, the Northern School of Art, Hart Biologicals, Joel D. Kerr Funeral Services, Utility Alliance Ltd, Hartlepool Sixth Form, and the Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees Clinical Commissioning Group.

The awards finale will be held on Thursday, November 22, at the Hardwick Hall Hotel.