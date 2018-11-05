Let’s hear it for the girls at Hartlepool fireworks extravaganza

Thousands flocked to Seaton Carew for its annual fireworks display and this year it was all about the girls.

To coincide with the 100- year anniversary of women receiving the right to vote, this year’s Hartlepool Fireworks Display saw an all-female line-up of entertainment before a 22-minute display to hit songs by female artists.

Lily (7) and cameron (11) Milner at the Hartlepool Fireworks at Seaton Carew

Mayor of Hartlepool, Coun Allan Barclay, said: “It’s great every year. It keeps getting bigger.

“I think everyone enjoys the event, with all the austerity it’s one night people can let their hair down. It’s great.

“All the families come along, it’s definitely one for the calendar every year.

“We’ve had up to 10,000 people come along on the night.

Sparkle on the stage before the display.

“We always have a theme for the fireworks and this year with it being the 100-year anniversary since women got the vote we thought it would be good to celebrate that.”

This year the display was themed around the celebration of womanhood with music from some of the strongest independent female anthems in the world.

Holly, Campbell, Lottie and Lily of Hartlepool girlband Sparkle opened the event before Faye Aspinall, Hattie Eason and Channy Thompson took to the stage.

Ray and Margaret Bell attended the display for the first time after moving to Seaton Carew having previously lived in South Africa.

Hartlepool Fireworks at Seaton Carew

“It’s our first time here,” said Margaret. “It’s great that there’s so many people here and that the council have gone to a lot of trouble to make it a really spectacular night.”

The event, which is organised by Hartlepool Borough Council, works with police and fire and rescue crews and looks to reduce the number of backyard displays.

Crowds also turned out in force to enjoy the annual Peterlee Fireworks Display at The Pavilion, in the town’s Helford Road.

The spectacular display of fireworks at Seaton Carew