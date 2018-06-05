Line up of speakers confirmed for this year's Durham Miners' Gala

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will be joined by a host of his party's heavyweights at this year's Durham Miners' Gala.

Durham Miners' Association has announced the line up of speakers to appear at the event, which will be held on Saturday, July 14.

Mr Corbyn, who is a long-term supporter of the event and has spoken at each he has attended since elected as leader in 2015, will be joined by Emily Thornberry MP, the shadow foreign secretary, party chairman and Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery, and general secretary Jeannie Formby.

They will be joined by Frances O'Grady, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU.)

Laura Pidcock, North West Durham, and shadow minister for business, energy and industrial strategy, will be the reader for the Miners' Festival Service in Durham Cathedral.