Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall suffers altitude sickness on Kilimanjaro climb for Comic Relief

A team of celebrities taking on Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief have trekked through the most remote part of their expedition route.

South Shields pop star Jade Thirlwall, of Little Mix, is part of the nine-strong team aiming to conquer the 19,000ft mountain in a bid to rise life-changing cash.

Yesterday saw the team arrive at the most remote part of the route, with the summit in sight for Friday.

Jade, who is joined by band mate Leigh-Anne Pinnock on the journey, is one of those who has been feeling the effects of altitude sickness as the conditions take their toll.

Related content: Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall sets off to climb Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief

The team hiked through the Alpine desert to Pofu Camp where they will be hoping to acclimatise after a tough few days on their journey.

Team Kilimanjaro in action. Picture: Chris Jackson / Getty for Comic Relief.

Speaking on day four of the climb, Jade said: "The last two hours have probably been the hardest. Last night I was really, really sick, vomiting, I felt nauseous, had a bad tummy and a high temperature, I'm not sure if it was a bug or the altitude.

"Been taking tablets, didn’t sleep very well. Got a blister on my toe! It’s just one thing after the other! Woke up this morning, feeling a lot better, everyone’s in good spirits, and it’s all worth it for this amazing cause.”

Related content: Jade Thirlwall to join charity team climbing Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief

Jade and her fellow celebs are following in the footsteps of Gary Barlow, Fearne Cotton, Chris Moyles and Cheryl, who were part of the original team taking on the climb 10 years ago.

Battling through all weathers for Comic Relief. Picture: Chris Jackson / Getty for Comic Relief.

They raised £1.5million for Comic Relief.

Red Nose Day takes place on Friday, March 15. You can donate to the Team Kilimanjaro climb here.

Fuelling up. Picture: Chris Jackson / Getty for Comic Relief.