‘Local hero in my eyes,’ - what you said about man who tackled robber

A have-a-go hero has been hailed after tackling a robber and returning the cash and wallet he stole from his elderly victim.

Louis Barnfather said he is “no do-gooder” and only did what any other right-thinking member of the public would do when he saw David Gillies running away and counting cash after the early morning attack.

Mr Barnfather saw the 86-year-old victim lying on the ground and gave chase in his car and managed to track down Gillies a short distance away, where he demanded the cash back.

The Good Samaritan also managed to retrieve the victim’s wallet. Gillies, who has 99 previous convictions, admitted robbery at Teesside Crown Court and was jailed for five years.

Readers reacted to Mr Barnfather’s brave actions on our Facebook page.

Gaz Payne wrote: “Nice one Louis well done! Some scum about doing that to OAP.”

Millicent Harrower said: “Very good person well done.”

Veronica King commented: “Well done Sir.”

Jennie Berry wrote: “There is some great people in Hartlepool. This is what our town and community is about - not the scumbags who give us a bad name. Well done to this guy for his quick thinking!”

Chris Leslie stated: “ Brilliant what you did one of the good guys x,” and Janine Cutter commented: “Well done a local hero in my eyes.”

Judge Stephen Ashurt gave Mr Barnfather a commendation and £250 from public funds in recognition of his quick-thinking actions.

Mr Barnfather said: “I’m no do-gooder. Anyone would do that if they realised what had gone on.”