Lorry driver in court over fatal A19 crash

A lorry driver is to be tried at crown court after being charged with causing the death of man by dangerous driving.

Marcel Balan, 56, is accused of bringing his 11-ton truck to a stop in the slow lane of the south-bound carriageway of the A19, close to the slip road of the A1231 Wessington Way.

Death crash accused Marcel Balan

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard John Terence Robinson, 24, of Peterlee, ran into the back of Balan’s DAF HGV in his Ford Fusion car.

Mr Robinson had been driving home from his job at the Boldon Business Park, South Tyneside, at the time of the accident and sufered fatal injuries.

The accident happened as Balan made his way from a delivery in South Tyneside to Sunderland city centre, magistrates heard.

Balan was arrested at his South Yorkshire home on Sunday.

Balan, of Cope Street, Barnsley, did not enter a plea and magistrates sent him for trial at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, May 7.

He was granted bail on condition he resides at his home address, surrenders his passport and all travel documents, and does not apply for any new travel documents until his court case ends.

Magistrates also ordered him to electronically monitored from 7pm to 7am until his crown court appearance.

Northumbria Police has appealed for witnesses to the collision who are yet to contact them to come forward.

They are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2 130319 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.