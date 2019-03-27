Love Hartlepool: How you can support the campaign singing the town's praises

An initiative to promote Hartlepool's successes has been launched - and we need you to get involved and help spread the message.

Created in the wake of Skint Britain, a Channel 4 programme looking at the impact of Universal Credit, the Love Hartlepool campaign was launched by council bosses earlier this month to shine a light on the town's many positive points.

But it needs you to get involved and raise awareness of what makes Hartlepool great - and there are plenty of things you can do to make a difference.

What is the campaign all about?

Love Hartlepool does exactly what it says on the tin - encourages people to share the love and spread the town's positives.

Shoot Your Mouth Off created their own video to support the campaign. Picture: Shoot Your Mouth Off via YouTube.

Why was it launched?

Channel 4 documentary Skint Britain, which aired in February and was filmed in Hartlepool, was criticised by many for only highlighting the town's negative said.

In response, council chiefs created Love Hartlepool to encourage families to take pride in where the live, and also teach others about everything the town has to offer.

How can I support it?

That's easy! Just share what you love about the town and its people.

Everyone has a favourite place to visit, or there may even be a person who made you fall in love with Hartlepool. Whatever it is, we would love to hear about it.

The council is also encouraging people to use the power of social media by sharing photos of what they love about the town using the hashtag #LoveHartlepool alongside their messages.

People are also being urged to talk up the town when they are away on holiday or on business.

What have people been doing so far?

Lots of things! Here at the Mail, we put together a list showing just some of the great things Hartlepool has to offer, with others doing the same.

At its launch, dozens of you got in touch to share your support for the campaign, and urged others to back it too.

Shoot Your Mouth Off, based in Greatham, went one step further to create their own song bigging up the town, accompanied by a fantastically fun video.

Volunteers who work at the town's McDonald's restaurants have been praised for a recent litter pick, which was organised as part of the Great British Spring Clean initiative.

Following on from this, the council is calling on individuals, groups and companies to take a bit of town pride and work together to keep Hartlepool tidy.

There are lots of ways you can share the love!