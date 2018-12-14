Love is still in the air at 70 for care home couple

Love was in the air at a care home as two residents celebrated an amazing 70 years of marriage.

Bill and Sylvia Lister who live at Field View Care Home in Blackhall marked the fantastic achievement of their platinum wedding anniversary with a party for family and friends.

The happy couple were in great spirits as they were spoiled with flowers, presents and cards including a special anniversary card from The Queen.

Bill and Sylvia first met at Blackhall Methodist Church.

They later went on to marry in the same church on December 4 in 1948 when Bill was aged 23 and Sylvia was 24.

The settled into Byron Avenue in Blackhall where Bill worked as an electrician at nearby Blackhall Colliery pit.

Sylvia worked as a shop assistant in Purvis’ shop, also in Blackhall.

The happy couple went on to have three children and are proud grandparents and great-grandparents.

When asked, Bill said the secret to a long, happy marriage is: “To always be in agreement with each other.”

Staff at the home said they were delighted for Bill and Sylvia.

Michelle Howarth, manager of Field View Care Home, said: “Bill and Sylvia are such a wonderful couple and we were so pleased that we could help to make their special day a memorable one.

“It was lovely to see them enjoying their day.”

