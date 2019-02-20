Love Your Pet Day: Here's 50 of your best pictures - including one or two surprises
February 20 is national Love Your Pet Day – the day every year when owners are encouraged to spoil their pets even more than usual, and show them how much they mean to their families.
We know how much our readers love their pets every day of the year, and asked on our Facebook page for them to share your favourites. Thanks to the hundreds of people who sent them in - so many we couldn't use them all. Here's 50 of our favourites.
1. Lottie
Lottie is a five-month-old cockapoo who loves nothing better than taking it easy on her own cushion. Thanks to Rachel Watson for sending it in.