Loving every minute of her big panto role

Proud mum Victoria Holtom is loving this year’s Forum Theatre pantomime - because her little boy is really beginning to lap it all up.

Victoria is the ‘local’ star in this year’s run of Cinderella and plays the Fairy Godmother.

Fairy Godmother (Victoria Holham) In Cinderella, at the Billingham Forum Theatre. Picture by FRANK REID

It’s her fourth year on the Billingham panto scene but this one is extra special.

The mum from the Fens area of Hartlepool has a two-year-old son Oliver who is beginning to understand that mummy acts on stage.

He is a big fan of Cinderella too and was going along to see it all for himself. Victoria added: “He has got the DVD, he has read the book and he knows about the glass slipper.

“He has got a little poster at home and he has pointed to all the characters. I think he recognises me on stage. He keeps on saying ‘are you going to the theatre today mummy’.”

Victoria is particularly enjoying playing the Fairy Godmother and said: “Cinders is the ultimate fairytale story and little girls love this. The Fairy Godmother is the mother of all the fairies and I am excited to be back with a great team.”

She was referring to a top line-up which includes Lola Saunders, from X Factor - back for her second panto and playing the starring role of Cinderella. Ben-Ryan Davies (from Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road), is Prince Charming while Kurtis Stacey (from Emmerdale) plays Dandini.

The Harper Brothers star as the Ugly Sisters, Barnaby is back as Buttons and Dain Cordean is Baron Hardup.

Victoria reflected on last year’s hit run of Jack and the Beanstalk and said: “It was fantastic. It was really lovely and the crowd loved the shows. I really enjoyed playing The Bean Fairy and she really helped Jack.”

Victoria was born in Billingham and grew up in the town. She left the North East to go to drama school in London where she studied for four years.

But then she realised a lot of the work she was getting was in the north and Scotland, and made the decision to return to her home area. She is now back in the North East and living in Hartlepool.

Cinderella continues until Sunday, January 7. To book and for more information, contact (01642) 552663 or visit www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk.