Low tide uncovers historic shipwreck in Hartlepool

A former university lecturer has captured these striking shots of a historic shipwreck on Seaton Beach.

The outline of the vessel - believed to date back as far as the 19th Century - was uncovered by a low tide on the beach on Wednesday morning.

The wreck at Seaton. Photo by Lynne Humphries.

Dr Lynne Humphries was walking her dogs along the beach around 7.30am when she spotted the wreck.

Returning later to take some photos, the retired University of Sunderland lecturer said that locals she had spoken to say they have seen the wreck uncovered on the beach on a few occasions over the years.

Dr Humphries, who is the president of the Hartlepool Rotary Club, said her research of the wreck online has led her to believe it was discovered by local residents a number of years ago, with the wreck believed to date back to 1860.

She said: “I have lived in Hartlepool for 35 years and I think I have seen the wreck before but it would have been 10 or 15 years ago.

The wreck at Seaton. Photo by Lynne Humphries.

“I was out walking the dogs at 7.30am when I saw it and thought I had to get my camera, so I went back home and looked up the tide times before I headed back.

“The was a low tide at 10am so I went back down for 9.15am and the tide was right out, it was a lovely day.

“I think you can only see it because there has been a particularly low tide and I think the waves must have been particularly strong to have scraped the sand off.

“I thought it was amazing that you can see the bow of the ship.”