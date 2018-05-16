Major Gulf contract win for Hartlepool firm JDR

Hartlepool-based manufacturer JDR Cable Systems has scooped a major contract for work in the Gulf.

The leading supplier of subsea power cables and umbilicals to the global offshore energy industry has been awarded a contract by McDermott for the world’s largest offshore oilfield, the Safaniya project, owned and operated by Saudi Aramco.

The order incudes five thermoplastic umbilicals and hardware connecting new production platforms to the subsea valve skid (SSVS). The umbilicals – which range from 100 to 465 metres in length – will provide hydraulic and electric control to the SSVS.

Chris Green, subsea production umbilicals sales manager at JDR, said: “This award is a testament to the partnership we’ve built with McDermott.

“This is our fifth combined contract for the Safaniya field and truly demonstrates the quality and reliability of our products.

“Speed of delivery was a key element of this win. Our experienced technicians ensure that every umbilical is delivered safely and on budget.”

The contract with McDermott forms part of a larger programme by Saudi Aramco, to replace Safaniya’s aging facilities with electrified platforms to increase the efficiency and production of the field.

The field is estimated to contain 37 billion barrels of oil reserves.

JDR employs more than 200 people at its site in Hartlepool’s Greenland Road.