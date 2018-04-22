Majority of Hartlepool people would vote the same way now over Brexit

More than 80% of Mail readers who took part in a survey said they would vote the same way now in the Brexit Referendum.

Hartlepool saw one of the biggest ‘Out’ votes nationwide, with 32,071 people voting Leave and 14,029 Remain – a resounding 69.6%-30.4%.

Now a new Brexit survey has revealed that most of those surveyed said they would still stick with how they voted – 81% of Leave voters and 88% of Remain voters.

Leave voters were more likely to say they would not vote in the same way now, with one in 11 Leave voters saying they’d act differently (9%) compared to one in 20 Remain voters (5%).

The survey also shows 39% of Hartlepool Mail readers believe Britain will be better off economically inside Europe.

As well as this, 46% said Britain should continue to be part of the single European market.

The figures show a split between those who voted Leave and those who voted Remain in the referendum.

Among Leave voters, 8% think Britain is better off economically in Europe, while nearly a quarter of these voters (23%) think we should continue to be part of the Single Market.

Remain voters are, unsurprisingly, much more likely to think continuing close ties with Europe is a good idea, with 80% saying Britain is better off economically inside Europe and 75% saying we should continue to be part of the Single Market.

More than half of those surveyed on the site (56%) said they were not happy with the status of Brexit negotiations at the moment, with just a fifth (18%) saying they were happy (the rest weren’t sure).

Regardless of how those surveyed voted in the referendum, they were more likely to be unhappy than happy with the way negotiations are going.

Among those who said they voted Leave, 48% are unhappy with the status of negotiations compared to 24% who were happy.

More than three-quarters of those who voted Remain (67%) said they were unhappy, compared to 10% who said they were happy.

The study, run in partnership with Google Surveys, was completed online by 1,500 people who visited the Hartlepool Mail website.