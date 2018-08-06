Man accused of murdering Hartlepool mum Kelly Franklin appears in court

A man has appeared in court over the murder of Hartlepool mum-of-three Kelly Franklin.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, is charged with the murder of Ms Franklin, 29, who died in Oxford Road near Chaucer Avenue on Friday, August 3.

He also faces a charge of possession of a bladed article in Oxford Road, namely a kitchen knife, on the same day.

During a brief hearing at Teesside Magistrates Court, Kettlewell was remanded in custody and will next appear at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, August 8.

Wearing a grey T-shirt and in handcuffs, he appeared in the dock flanked by three police officers and a dock officer.

He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

The investigation is continuing.

Offences of murder can only be dealt with at the crown court. No plea was indicated for the knife charge.

District Judge Kristina Harrison said: “You will remain in custody and appear at the crown court on August 8 for a further hearing in respect of this matter.”

A 48-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on conditional bail while police continue inquiries.