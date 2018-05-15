Man admits to eight thefts from Hartlepool shops

A former drug addict who lapsed into heroin use went on a shoplifting spree.

Ian Thompson stole six times from McColl’s shops, twice from a One Stop shop, and once from a Spar shop.

Thompson stole coffee, washing up liquid, cleaning products, and alcohol from the shops in Hartlepool.

The offences were described as ‘standard shop thefts’ by a district judge at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Thompson, 44, of Arnold Grove, Hartlepool, admitted eight offences of theft, all in March and April of this year.

District Judge Kristina Harrison said Thompson had been out of trouble for some time.

The court’s liaison probation officer said: “There was a falling out with his family following which Mr Thompson started using heroin again.

“He is ashamed of what he did, and has since sought treatment for his drugs problems.”

Neil Taylor, defending, said he had nothing to add after Judge Harrison indicated the sentence she would pass.

Thompson was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, a drug treatment requirement for six months, and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

He must pay £192 compensation to McColl’s, £58.48 to One Stop, and £38 to Spar.