Man airlifted to hospital after fall in Hartlepool

A man was airlifted to hospital after a fall in Hartlepool.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service were called at around 3.51pm on Saturday to reports that a man had fallen on Ferry Road in the town.

The North East Ambulance Service were also called to the scene to assist the man who was then flown to the major trauma unit at James Cook University Hospital for emergency treatment.

A spokeswoman for the Great North Air Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.51pm on Saturday after a man had fallen.

"We worked alongside the North East Ambulance service and the man was flown to James Cook University Hospital."

A spokeswoman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.42pm on Saturday, October 20, to reports that a person have been injured on Ferry Road in Hartlepool.

"We sent a rapid response paramedic, a double crewed ambulance, a clinical manager and an officer.

"We also requested the support of the air ambulance and one person was taken to the major trauma unit at James Cook University Hospital by air ambulance."