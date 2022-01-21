Man arrested after a crash on the A1(M) near Durham leaves a woman in a critical condition

Emergency services were called at around 10.35am on Friday, January 21, at J61 Bowburn Interchange following a crash involving a red Vauxhall Astra.

The vehicle, which contained two occupants, had been driving on the A177 flyover but lost control, went through a safety barrier and landed on its roof in the central reservation of the A1(M) below.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Detective Constable Natalie Horner, of Durham Constabulary’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We would like to appeal for anyone who witnessed this incident, particularly anyone who has dashcam footage of the crash or the moments leading up to it, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We would also urge anyone who saw this vehicle being driven between 9am and 10.30am today, especially in the Sherburn Village area, to contact us”.

The A1(M) is closed after a serious crash at the Bowburn interchange

Anyone with information is asked to ring Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 105 of January 21.

Both the A1(M) and the A177 remain closed in both directions and are expected to be shut until tomorrow (Saturday, January 22) while repairs are carried out to the safety barriers and investigations continue.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.