Man arrested after car crashes into barriers on busy Hartlepool road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of disqualified driving and driving with no insurance after a car crashed into barriers on a busy Hartlepool road.

Cleveland Police were called to York Road in the town around 2pm today after a Vauxhall Astra crashed into the barriers outside of a pharmacy.

A car has crashed into barriers on York Road in Hartlepool.

A spokeswoman for the force said that a 23-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody.

A spokeswoman said: "We received a report at 2pm that a Vauxhall Astra had crashed into the barriers outside of a pharmacy on York Road.

"Police have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of disqualified driving and driving with no insurance.

"He has been taken into police custody."

The car which crashed into barriers on York Road.

The extent of any injuries for the occupants of the car are not yet known.

Police have confirmed that the road has since reopened.