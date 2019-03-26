Man arrested after firecrews are called to Hartlepool house blaze in early hours of morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a house fire in Hartlepool early today.

A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: "We were called at 00.58am to a house in Whitburn Street, Hartlepool.

Firecrews were called shortly before 1am

"Two appliances from Hartlepool and one from Billingham attended. There was smoke and heat damage to the bedroom and smoke damage to the rest of first floor.

"The incident was handed over to the police as part of an on-going investigation."

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a report of an incident on Whitburn Street during the early hours of this morning. On arrival a fire was discovered at the property.

"A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson with intent and currently remains in custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing."